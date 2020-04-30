Moonis Elahi meets Tareen group; seeks support for Pervaiz Elahi

Moonis Elahi formally sought Tareen group support for Pervaiz Elahi for the post of CM Punjab.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Federal Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Moonis Elahi accompanied by former Punjab provincial ministers on Friday held a meeting with members of Tareen group and formally sought support for Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi for the post of Punjab Chief Minister, Dunya News reported.

According to sources, the meeting was held at the residence of Mouman Langrial which was attended by 15 members of Tareen group. The Tareen group put forward its demands during the meeting.

Sources said that former provincial ministers Dr Akhtar Malik, Murad Ras, Raja Yasir Humayun, Asif Nakai and Samsam Bukhari were also present in the meeting.

On the other hand Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) also contacted Jahangir Tareen group. A delegation headed by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) central leader Nadeem Afzal Chan sought Tareen group support for PML-N candidate Humza Shahbaz for the slot of Punjab Chief Minister.

