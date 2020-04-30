CAA abolishes requirement of wearing face masks in intra-country flights

The people who are above the age of 12 years can also avail the opportunity

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Friday abolished the requirement of wearing flight face mask inside the intra-country flights.

As per the new travel advisory issued by the CAA, passengers who have been vaccinated with corona vaccine and are above 15 years of age will be able to travel across country through air. The people who are above the age of 12 years can also avail the opportunity of traveling without face mask with in Pakistan. Passengers who have been instructed by doctors not to be vaccinated for any reason will be able to travel by showing the report.

According to the new Travel Advisory, foreign travelers under the age of 18 will also be able to travel without the Corona Vaccine Certificate. Antigen Corona will be tested at airports, all passengers will have to enter data on the Pass Track app before arriving in Pakistan.