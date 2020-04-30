Notification regarding acceptance of resignation has been issued.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Amid ongoing political turmoil, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muahmmad Sarwar has accepted Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Umsan Buzdar’s resignation today (Friday).

The development comes after Usman Buzdar was invited to the Governor House as a routine procedure for confirmation of the resignation letter.

Earlier, the Governor also held meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan to seek final permission regarding issuance of notification pertaining to acceptance of the chief minister’s resignation.

As per reports, Punjab Assembly session has been summoned on 2nd April.

Last week, the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) announced Leader of Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as its nominee for Punjab chief minister after Usman Buzdar resigned from the top post.

The PML-Q, an important ally of the PTI at the Centre and the Punjab province, has acquired a central role in the ongoing political drama despite having only five Members of the National Assembly.

Buzdar’s removal was also sought by Khan’s closest confidants in the party.

Before that, a no-confidence motion was also filed by the opposition members against Buzdar.

According to an official handout issued by the provincial assembly secretariat, 127 provincial lawmakers signed the no-trust motion against Buzdar, while a requisition notice was also submitted to summon session within 14 days.