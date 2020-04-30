Pakistan reports 180 coronavirus cases, 4 deaths in 24 hours

Pakistan has reported 4 more deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan has reported 4 more deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of confirmed positive cases has surged to 1,524,973. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 30,359 on Friday.

According to the latest figures issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 180 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details

Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 13,557 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 8097 in Sindh, 6,321 in KP, 1,023 in Islamabad, 792 in Azad Kashmir, 378 in Balochistan and 191 in GB.



Furthermore 575,331 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 505,054 in Punjab, 219,062 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 135,075 in Islamabad, 43,269 in Azad Kashmir, 35,474 in Balochistan and 11,708 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries

Pakistan has so far conducted 27,501,885 coronavirus tests and 29,315 in the last 24 hours. 1,485,924 patients have recovered in the country whereas 403 patients are in critical condition.

Positivity Ratio

The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 0.61 percent.

Vaccine Statistics

So far, 128,074,138 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 131,491 in last 24 hours. 101,881,176 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 501,747 received their second dose in last 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached to 219,368,557 with 678,788 in the last 24 hours.