Three terrorists killed in encounter with CTD near Quetta

QUETTA (Dunya News) - At least three terrorists were killed in encounter with Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in the outskirts of Quetta in the wee hours of Friday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the CTD personnel conducted an intelligence based operation (IBO) in the outskirts of Quetta during which terrorists hiding in the area opened fire.

The law enforcement agencies personnel returned the fire as a result three terrorist were killed. According to CTD spokesperson, the dead terrorists were involved target killing of Levies and police officials.

The spokesperson further said that dead terrorists were also involved in terrorist activities in Balochistan. Hand grenades and other arms were also recovered from the dead terrorists.

