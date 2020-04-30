Imran Khan always did politics for dignity of country: Gill

Shahbaz Gill said Imran Khan’s agenda has always been to keep the country’s dignity first.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Special Assistant on Political Communications Dr Shahbaz Gill on Thursday said Prime Minister Imran Khan has always done politics for honour and dignity of the country.

Responding to PML-N leader Maryam Aurangzeb’s statement, Gill said Imran Khan’s agenda has always been to keep the country’s dignity first.

Referring to PML-N leaders, he said in the past they have used their power just to run their own businesses and now they are engaged in giving baseless statements against the government.

They sold the country just to continue their own politics and now they talk about principles.

“Those who sided with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their personal businesses had traded the country’s integrity in the past,” Gill said and added that Sharif’s collected black money through TTs.

