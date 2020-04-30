Video Scandal Case: CEC irked over petitioners absence on hearing

The case has been adjourned 17 times out of which 10 times were taken by PTI, says CEC.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) on Thursday expressed anger over the absence of petitioners Farrukh Habib, Maleeka Bokhari, Kanwal Shauzab and Aliya Hamza during the hearing of the Senate Election Video Scandal case in the Election Commission.

The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) in his remarks during the hearing said that on what basis is the Election Commission blamed? The case has been adjourned 17 times out of which 10 times were taken by PTI, said the CEC.

Yousaf Raza Gillani’s lawyer argued that the case was being suspended only for media trial. Hafeez Shaikh had contested the election against Mr. Gillani, he did not challenge the election nor did he make any statement to the media.

He continued saying that PTI has not applied as a party, all applicants have come as individuals, adding that therefore, the petitioners do not have the right to put up a case against Yousaf Raza Gillani.

The Lawyer further said that there is no direct charge against Mr. Gillani in the whole case, while he pointed out that no action was taken by the Supreme Court on the fact that Arshad Malik’s video was without forensics.

While Sindh Election Commission member Nisar Durrani inquired whether the sting operation could be accepted as evidence, responding to it Gilani’s lawyer said the sting operation had no legal status and he further exclaimed that making videos of anyone without permission is a crime.

Judge Arshad Malik’s video makers have also been arrested or are out of the country, added Mr Gilani’s Lawyer.

Member Balochistan Shah Muhammad Jatoi inquired whether Ali Haider took action on making the video.

On which the lawyer said that it was a matter of political nature and maybe Ali Haider had contacted him.

Gilani’s lawyer added that if there was any objection to the election, the tribunal could be approached. PTI did not even approach the election tribunal. The Election Commission is not authorized to decide after 60 days.

On this, the Sindh member said that the time limit for disposal of the case is also in NAB law but decisions are taken after that. While ECP adjourned the case till April 5 for PTI’s reply.

