PM again summons PTI Political Committee meeting

ISL AMABAD (Dunya News) – The Political Committee of Pakistan Tehreek-eInsaaf (PTI) will meet again today (Wednesday) under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Dunya News reported.

According to sources, the Prime Minister has convened a meeting for consultation on no-confidence motion. A briefing will be given on the contacts with the allies. The meeting will also review legal and constitutional options in the wake of no-trust motion.

On the other hand, Imran Khan, as party chairman, has issued written instructions to PTI members of National Assembly.

As per the intrusions issued by the PM to his party members all the members of the Parliamentary Party of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in the National Assembly of Pakistan shall abstain from voting/ not attend the meeting of the National Assembly on the date when the said resolution is setout on the agenda of the National Assembly for voting.

It was further stated that no member of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf shall attend or make himself/herself available at the time and day of voting on the resolution of No-Confidence. Duly designated Parliamentary members will speak on behalf of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, during the course of debate on this motion.

All members are required to adhere to these directions in true letter spirit and keep in mind the intent behind the provision of Article 63-A of Constitution of Pakistan, 1973.

It is made clear to all members that no member shall violate any instruction or extend any favor, relating to the vote of no confidence, to any other parliamentary party / group whatsoever.

Every / any violation of these directions shall be treated as express defection in terms of Article 63-A.

