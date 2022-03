LAKKI MARWAT (Dunya News) - Four terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation in Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to police, an operation was carried out on the presence of terrorists in Faqirana Kalay area of Lakki Marwat in which other agencies besides police also took part.

Heavy weapons were used during the operation. Four most wanted terrorists were killed and one was arrested during the exchange of fire.