Qadir Patel approaches Sindh High Court under arrest peril

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Member of National Assembly (MNA) Qadir Patel on Tuesday approached Sindh High Court under arrest peril.

According to details, the court has refused to grant security bail to Qadir Patel. The court said that if there is a fear of arrest, then get bail from the Islamabad High Court.

Qadir Patel s lawyer told the court that Qadir Patel could not appear in the ATC due to political engagements. He added that the court must stop his arrest, as due to political business he is unable to appear before the court.

It is pertinent to mention here that on this occasion, the court sought arguments from Qadir Patel s lawyer on the admissibility of the petition.

It is pertinent to mention here that the ATC also rejected a request to withdraw the arrest warrant.