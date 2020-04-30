Aun Chaudhry of Tareen group congratulates Pervaiz Elahi

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Aun Chaudhry, leader of Tareen group, held a telephonic conversation with Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid s (PML-Q) leader Pervaiz Elahi, Dunya News reported on Monday.

According to sources, Aun Chaudhry congratulated Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi after he was nominated as new Punjab Chief Minister by Prime Minister Imran Khan. He also talked to Moonis Elahi.

Aun Chaudhry said that all decisions are in the hands of the group chief Jahangir Tareen and his decision will be acceptable to all members of the Tareen group.

