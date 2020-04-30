We want to save nation from illegitimate government: Fazl

Fazlur Rehman went on to say that Imran Khan has been trapped in the foreign funding case.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl chief and president Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Maualna Fazlur Rehman has said that we want to save the nation from the illegitimate and incompetent government of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Dunya News reported.

In his address to the participants of long march of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in Islamabad in the wee hours of Tuesday, Maualna Fazlur Rehman said that this nation will not accept anyone s slavery and added that our goal is to strengthen the institutions of Pakistan.

Lashing out at the PTI-led government of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the JUI-F chief said that the PTI had promised to provide 10 million jobs before coming to power but the people have been rendered jobless instead. The PTI had also promised to provide 5 million houses to poor people but they have destroyed 5 million houses instead.

Fazlur Rehman said that we started the long march to oust illegitimate and incompetent rulers and added that no-confidence motion has been tabled against Prime Minister in the National Assembly.

Fazlur Rehman went on to say that Imran Khan has been trapped in the foreign funding case and his government days are numbered. He lso demanded that the names of Imran Khan and his loyalists should be added to the Exit Control List (ECL).

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) president Maualna Fazlur Rehman also announced to end that long march at the end of his speech.

