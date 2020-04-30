Who is Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi?

He will be elected as the province's chief executive for the second time.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has nominated Pervaiz Elahi for the post of Chief Minister of Punjab. He will be elected as the province’s chief executive for the second time.

He was elected Speaker of the Provincial Assembly in 1997 and became the Chief Minister of Punjab in 2002 and also served as Deputy Prime Minister in 2011.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Pervaiz Elahi was born in 1945 in the Jutt family of Gujarat. His father Chaudhry Zahoor Elahi was a well-known businessman. Chaudhry Zahoor Elahi also remained active in the political arena. Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain carried forward the political legacy of Zahoor Elahi.

Overview of Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi’s Political Career

Pervaiz Elahi started his political career in 1983 when he was elected chairman of Gujarat District Council. He became a member of the Punjab Assembly for the first time in 1985, and was again elected as MPA in 1988, 1990 and 1993.

In the absence of Shehbaz Sharif, he was acting leader of the opposition from 1993 to 1996. In the 1997 elections, he became MPA for the fifth time and was elected Speaker of the Provincial Assembly.

Nawaz Sharif’s government was overthrown in 1999, after which Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Pervaiz Elahi left PML-N and formed Pakistan Muslim League-Q.

Pervaiz Elahi was elected Chief Minister of Punjab in 2002 and served until the dissolution of the Assembly in October 2007. He won the provincial assembly seat for the seventh time in 2008

He also won a seat in the National Assembly for the first time and became the Federal Minister of Industry in the government of Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gillani.

In 2011, for the first time in the history of the country, the post of Deputy Prime Minister was created. Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi was elected Deputy Prime Minister.

In 2013, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi became a member of National Assembly again from NA-105. In 2018, he won 2 seats in the National Assembly and 1 seat in the Punjab Assembly.

PTI and PML-Q coalition government was formed and Pervaiz Elahi performed the duties of Speaker Punjab Assembly.

