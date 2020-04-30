Tareen group declares Pervaiz Elahi suitable candidate for post of CM

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Tareen group on Monday declared Pakistan Muslim League – Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q) leader Pervaiz Elahi the suitable candidate for the post of Punjab Chief Minister (CM).

Representative of PTI’s dissident group Jahangir Tarin group Faisal Jeviana said that Pervaiz Elahi is the suitable personality with whom work could be done. The final decision will be done by Jahangir Tareen.

He went on to say that Pervaiz Elahi has previously worked as Chief Minister, while the members of group have also met him.