PTI delegation holds key meeting with Ch brothers of PML-Q

PML-N lawmakers have also submitted no-trust motion against CM Punjab.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A high level Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) delegation has called on Chaudhry brothers of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) as voting on no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan nears.

The delegation consisting of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Defense Minister Pervaiz Khattak and Planning Minister Asad Umar has met leadership of PML-Q in a bid to address reservations of the government ally.

On the occasion, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Chaudhry Pervez Elahi is everything for them. Whereas Elahi said that progress is being made with the government.

As the crucial no-confidence motion session inches closer, uncertainty continues to shroud political alliances.

A day earlier a seven-member delegation of Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) also meet the PML-Q leadership at the residence of Chaudhry Brothers in Islamabad.

Meanwhile, in a bid to dethrone Usman Buzdar, the opposition in the Punjab Assembly on Monday has submitted a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister (CM) Punjab.

The no-confidence against CM Usman Buzdar has been submitted by PML-N lawmakers.

A no-confidence motion against Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has already been submitted by opposition parties and they are confident that the motion would be carried as many PTI lawmakers have come out in the open against PM Imran Khan.