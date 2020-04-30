No-trust motion: PML-Q, MQM-P to hold consultative meeting today

The PML-Q delegation is scheduled to meet MQM-P leadership at 1:00pm in Islamabad.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The ruling coalition parties, Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) and Mutahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) will hold a decisive consultative meeting today (Monday) regarding no-confidence motion, Dunya News reported.

According to sources, the PML-Q delegation comprising Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, Tariq Bashir Cheema, Moonis Elahi, Salik Hussain, Hussain Elahi and Kamil Ali Agha will meet the leaders of MQM-P at 1:00pm today.

Sources further said that the PML-Q and MQM-P leadership during the meeting will consult to make a final decision on the no-confidence motion. The PML-Q leaders will also hold a meeting with Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) leadership today.

