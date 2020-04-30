No-confidence motion included in 27-point agenda for NA session

No-confidence motion against PM was submitted by opposition in the NA Secretariat on March 8.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The 27-point agenda of National Assembly (NA) session to be held today (Monday) has been released. According to details, the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan is on the agenda of the meeting.

The political temperature has been continuously rising after the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan was submitted by the joint opposition in the National Assembly Secretariat on March 8.

The National Assembly was summoned on the requisition of the opposition lawmakers on Friday (March 25), which was adjourned after the Fateha for the deceased PTI lawmaker.

