Imran starts making excuses after eying defeat: Shahbaz

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and opposition leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif on Sunday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has started making excuses after eying defeat in no-confidence motion tabled by joint opposition in the National Assembly, Dunya News reported.

In a message on Twitter, Shahbaz Sharif said “When you see power slipping away, you come up with absurd explanations. He who came to power through a London plan sees conspiracy in everything. Make no mistake you have lost because you fooled masses & presided over a corrupt & extremely incompetent government.”

On the other hand, PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz while commenting on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) power show in Islamabad said that the number of people was less than the people go to see someone off at the airport.

