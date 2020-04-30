Two killed in bus, car collision near Khanewal

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to DHQ Hospital Khanewal.

KHANEWAL (Web Desk) – At least two people were killed and three other sustained critical injuries in a collision between a bus and car near Khanewal on Sunday night.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Das Wala Morr where a speeding bus hit a car, killing two persons on the spot and injuring three other. Eye-witnesses informed that the accident occurred due to negligence of bus driver.

Rescue teams reached the spot after getting information and shifted the dead and injured to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Khanewal.

