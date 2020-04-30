People speaking in Parade Ground are biggest rats: Maryam Nawaz

GUJRANWALA (Dunya News) - Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-president Maryam Nawaz on Sunday said that people speaking in Parade Ground are the biggest rats. The people, who rigged 2018 elections, ate wheat, sugar, ghee and peace of the country.



Addressing the gathering in Gujranwala, she added that Imran Khan is the biggest rat of Pakistan. He has become fat after eating. She further said PM taunts Bilawal on not learning Urdu, he himself could not learn respect from 75 years. This is not happening due to some conspiracy, but due to his own actions that they have reached D-chowk. His own party has done the no-confidence motion.

Maryam Nawaz further said that the participants of Parade Ground should come to Gujranwala and see how the rally takes place in 24 hours. The people of Islamabad did not attend Imran Khan s meeting and buried his politics forever. Now do not blame Nawaz Sharif for the failure.

When someone goes to airport, 50-60 people go along to bid farewell, Imran Khan does even have this number of people around him. Imran Khan’s lack of respect will be responded with an answer of equal magnitude. We are not consuming the resources of the government on our long march, during 24 hours Gujranwala proved that there is no need for any resources. He is crying loudly in a parade ground. He had claimed that the gathering will be attended by 10 hundred-thousand people, not even 10 thousand people attended the gathering and his rally failed.



During her address she further said that the one who raised the slogan of absolutely not used to say that Biden and Modi never called him.

Nawaz Sharif droped two dozen wickets of Imran from London. Nawaz Sharif is the batsman when Imran made a full toss and hit a six and threw the ball out.

The loser is walking back to the pavilion with his mouth hanging open. She added that PM used to say that Nawaz Sharif meets people in London, whomsoever he met, he would meet people to ensure the benefit of country. He never spoke against army.

She added that PM threatens the national institutions. Nawaz Sharif will come and all institutions belong to Nawaz Sharif.

Maryam mentioned that no transfer and posting is done without paying huge sums of money. He spent Rs 12 billion to find evidence against Nawaz Sharif. Was this your family s earning? The whole world said Nawaz Sharif.Shehbaz Sharif is honest and trustworthy, while PM talks about Amr Bil Maroof.If anyone in Pakistan deserves to be called Diesel, he is Imran Khan. Diesel, liar, benefactor, blasphemer, hypocrite, bread-thief? She added that with grace of Allah, Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz will ensure the prosperity of the country.