Three killed in road accident in Ferozewala

FEROZEWALA (Dunya News) – At least three persons, including a man and his son, lost their lives in road accident in Ferozewala near Lahore on late Friday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, a van collided with a motorcycle at the Kala Shah Kaku Road, killing one person on the spot. Meanwhile, people gathered at the site of the accident but speeding trailer ran over a man and his son who were also present there.

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies to hospital. According to rescue sources, the deceased were identified as Abdul Ghafoor, Ahmed and Asfer.

