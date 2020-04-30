FM presents amendment bill to Speaker NA for establishment of South Punjab Province

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi has presented a constitutional amendment Bill to Speaker National Assembly (NA) Asad Qaiser for establishment of South Punjab Province.

According to details, Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri was also present on the occasion.

On the request of the Foreign Minister, the Speaker directed to make the bill part of the agenda of the House on Monday.

In his remarks, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the establishment of South Punjab province is part of election manifesto of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said he has presented the constitutional amendment bill to the speaker on the directions of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan. He said today we have fulfilled yet another promise made with the people of South Punjab.

After the furnishing of the Bill FM spoke to the media and said that he is greatly thankful to the party members who worked really hard to make this bill possible.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi further said that when he showed this bill to Imran Khan, he premier approved this and ordered to get this bill passed from the National Assembly.

Foreign Minister also requested all the opposition parties to come and vote for the bill as," they also have gained votes on South Punjab Province on issue of carving out of the province".