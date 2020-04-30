Pakistan reports 329 coronavirus cases, 3 deaths in 24 hours

Pakistan has reported 3 more deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan has reported 3 more deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of confirmed positive cases has surged to 1,523,401. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 30,336 on Friday.

According to the latest figures issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 329 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details

Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 13,551 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 8,093 in Sindh, 6,309 in KP, 1,022 in Islamabad, 792 in Azad Kashmir, 378 in Balochistan and 191 in GB.

Furthermore 574,467 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 504,697 in Punjab, 218,838 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 135,006 in Islamabad, 43,238 in Azad Kashmir, 35,467 in Balochistan and 11,688 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries

Pakistan has so far conducted 27,297,869 coronavirus tests and 29,790 in the last 24 hours. 1,484,718 patients have recovered in the country whereas 446 patients are in critical condition.

Positivity Ratio

The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 1.10 percent.

Vaccine Statistics

So far, 128,074,138 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 131,491 in last 24 hours. 101,881,176 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 501,747 received their second dose in last 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached to 219,368,557 with 678,788 in the last 24 hours.