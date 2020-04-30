Joint opposition convenes parliamentary members meeting

The meeting will be held in Parliament House at 10:00am today (Friday).

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The joint opposition parties have convened a parliamentary members meeting to be held today (Friday) for consultation on no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran, Dunya News reported.

According to sources, the meeting will be held in Parliament House at 10:00am during which a strategy will be chalked out for today’s National Assembly session.

Sources further informed that consultations would also be held on expected protests by the joint opposition parties against the government and the Speaker National Assembly during the assembly session.

Earlier on Thursday, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari called on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shahbaz Sharif and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday night in Islamabad for consultation on no-trust motion, Dunya News reported.

According to sources, the joint opposition stalwarts held consultation on no-trust motion to be tabled against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the National Assembly today (Friday).

Sources said that the joint opposition leaders during their meeting decided that Fateha would be offered for the departed soul of PTI MAN Khyal Zaman at the start of the National Assembly proceedings as it is the tradition that Fateha is offered on the death of any member at the beginning of the assembly session.

After the Fateha Khwani, the opposition will table no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan. Sources said that opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif would present no-confidence motion against PM Imran on behalf of the joint opposition.

The meeting also decided that the leaders of joint opposition parties would be responsible to bring 161 out of 162 opposition members for the assembly session while Ali Wazir, a member of the opposition, is in jail.

Sources said that no production order was issued for Ali Wazir to attend the National Assembly session. It was also decided in the meeting that the opposition will request National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser to issue a production order for Ali Wazir to attend the assembly session.

