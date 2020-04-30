15-points agenda of NA session released

The National Assembly will convene tomorrow under the chairmanship of Speaker Asad Qaiser

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The 15-points agenda of National Assembly (NA) session has been released.

According to details, the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan is on the agenda of the meeting.

The National Assembly Secretariat has released a 15-point agenda of the meeting, according to which a no-confidence motion will be passed by 152 members.

Activists of the movement include 147 members. A no-confidence motion will be filed against the Prime Minister under Article 95-A.

The resolution of the opposition said that the opinion of the House is that Prime Minister Imran Khan has lost the confidence of the House, therefore he should be removed from office.

On the other hand, the National Assembly Secretariat has issued guidelines in the name of MNAs. MNAs will be taken to Parliament House by shuttle service.

As per the directives, the parliamentarians will have to park their cars in a particular order. No guest will be allowed to attend the National Assembly sessions.

According to the circular, employees should not leave their offices unnecessarily. Disciplinary action will be taken against the employees who were found wandering around the Parliament House without any justification.