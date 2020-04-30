Disqualification under Article 63(A) should be lifetime: AGP

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Javed on Thursday has said that the disqualification under Article 63(A) should be lifetime.



Khalid Javed in his written reply mentioned that any dissident member of the party can resign and contest for re-election.



He further added that a person who votes against the party for money can never represent the people. Vote is the trust of the party, voting against party policy cannot be done.

Domestic or foreign elements want to overthrow the government by buying MNAs.

In this way, overthrowing the governments will erode the confidence of the people in parliamentary democracy.