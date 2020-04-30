PTI confident of victory in no-confidence move: Farrukh

Farrukh said all speculation conceived by opposition members against PTI government would end soon.

ISLAMABAD, (Dunya News) - Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib on Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), members are fully confident to get victory in no-confidence move launched by opposition benches against the popular leadership of PTI.

Farrukh Habib said that the people would come out of their houses in support of the PTI s ideology to eliminate the corruption and corrupt of the society.

All the speculation conceived by opposition members against the PTI government would end soon, he said.

He said that March 27 public meeting of PTI will be a historic gathering of the general people in the Federal capital of Pakistan. We are fully confident to defeat no-confidence move launched by opposition benches to topple the leadership of PTI government, he said.

