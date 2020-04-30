I as custodian of NA of Pakistan will fulfil my constitutional obligations: Asad Qaiser

I as custodian of NA of Pakistan will fulfil my constitutional obligations, says Asad Qaiser.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Speaker of National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Wednesday said that he will fulfill his constitutional responsibilities.

In a statement on the social networking site Twitter, Asad Qaiser said that as the custodian of the National Assembly of Pakistan will fulfil his constitutional obligations, adding that will proceed in accordance with Article 95 of the Constitution & rule 37 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007.

“I as the custodian of the National Assembly of Pakistan will fulfil my constitutional obligations and will proceed in accordance with Article 95 of the Constitution & rule 37 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007,” tweeted Asad Qaiser.

— Asad Qaiser (@AsadQaiserPTI) March 23, 2022