LAHORE (DUNYA News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) on Wednesday changed the date of ‘Mehngai’ march.

According to sources, PML-N held an online meeting. The meeting was chaired by the PMLN President Shehbaz Sharif.

Sources said that the date of March was changed in the meeting and ‘Mehngai’ march will now be on March 26.

Sources further revealed that Nawaz Sharif had given permission to change the date of March, while earlier the date of Mehngai march was March 24.

The march will now leave Model Town Lahore on March 26 from the PML-N Secretariat.

