Pakistan reports no new COVID-19 deaths for first time since start of pandemic

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan has reported no deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,522,862. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 30,333 on Tuesday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 443 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details



Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 13,551 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 8,092 in Sindh, 6,307 in KP, 1,022 in Islamabad, 792 in Azad Kashmir, 378 in Balochistan and 191 in GB.

Furthermore 574,157 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 504,577 in Punjab, 218,777 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 134,991 in Islamabad, 43,227 in Azad Kashmir, 35,460 in Balochistan and 11,673 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries



Pakistan has so far conducted 27,238,025 coronavirus tests and 34,476 in the last 24 hours. 1,484,496 patients have recovered in the country whereas 455 patients are in critical condition.

Positivity Ratio



The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 1.28 percent.

Vaccine Statistics

So far, 128,074,138 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 131,491 in last 24 hours. 101,881,176 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 501,747 received their second dose in last 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached to 219,368,557 with 678,788 in the last 24 hours.