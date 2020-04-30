Pakistan Day being celebrated today

The main feature of the day will be the grand military parade in Islamabad.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The nation will celebrate Pakistan Day on Wednesday with a commitment to ensure progress, prosperity and a strong defense of the country.

Pakistan Day holds a significant place in the history of the country. Pakistan Day is celebrated each year on March 23 to mark the passage of the Lahore Resolution that led to the creation of a separate homeland for the Muslims of South Asia in 1947. The historic resolution, known as the Pakistan Resolution, was approved on March 23, 1940.

Special dua ceremonies were held at the mosques after Fajr prayers for eradication of coronavirus from the country and also seeking solidarity, integrity and prosperity of the country. The day dawned with a 31-gun salute in the federal capital and a 21-gun salute in the provincial capitals.

The National flag has been hoisted at all major government buildings.

The main feature of the day will be the grand military parade in Islamabad where contingents of the three armed forces and other security forces will conduct march past while fighter planes will present aerobatic maneuvers.

The march of different floats depicting various aspects of culture of different provinces is also part of the parade.

The dignitaries participating in the 48th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation will also witness the Pakistan Day Parade as Guests of Honour.

