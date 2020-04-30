ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif said on Tuesday that Kaveh Moussavi’s, the CEO of the asset recovery firm Broadsheet LLC, apology to former prime minister and party supremo Nawaz Sharif in Britain is a slap in the face of rulers.

Talking to media on Tuesday, he said that the CEO of the asset recovery firm Broadsheet LLC admitted that the NAB gave wrong information but no evidence of corruption was found against the elder Sharif and his family.

The opposition leader welcomed the guests attending the OIC meeting and hoped that the meeting would raise voice for the oppressed Palestinian and Kashmiri brothers. We hope that this conference will find a solution to the famine in Afghanistan.

Regarding Kaveh Moussavi, he said that the head of Broadsheet had issued an apology to the former PM for being part of a “witch-hunt” against him by the country s anti-corruption watchdog, saying "not one rupee" of wealth allegedly looted from Pakistan could be traced back to the ex-PM.

Mentioning the CEO of the asset recovery firm, the PML-N president said that he was appointed during the tenure of former President General (r) Pervez Musharraf and he could not find any proof of corruption against despite investigation of many years, while the information given by NAB was wrong.

Shehbaz went on to say that Imran Niazi s previous tweets are in front of the whole nation in which he used to tell about the steps of Broadsheet. Imran Niazi s lie has come to the fore once again in front of the nation, he said.