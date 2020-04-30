No-trust motion: Fazlur Rehman visits MQM-P headquarters

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and other members of the Rabta committee welcomed Fazlur Rehman.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Head of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Tuesday visited headquarters of MQM-P to seek party’s support for opposition’s no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and other members of the Rabta committee welcomed the opposition leader upon his arrival at Bhadurabad office.

Matters relating to evolving political situation as well as no-confidence motion were discussed.

A day earlier, a joint opposition delegation called on MQM-P leaders in Islamabad on Monday night.

According to sources, the meeting between the opposition delegation and MQM-P leaders Amir Khan, Waseem Akhtar and Amin-ul-Haq was held in the Parliament Lodges.

The opposition delegation comprised of Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) chairman Sardar Akhtar Mengal, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Ahsan Iqbal, Ayaz Sadiq, Rana Sanaullah and Khawaja Saad Rafiq and Pakistan People’s Party stalwarts Khursheed Shah and Suhail Anwar Sial.

It merits mention that opposition seeks to throw Khan out after rallying thousands of people on a campaign that he has mismanaged the economy, governance and foreign policy.

No Pakistani prime minister has ever completed his term in office.

The joint opposition consists of major parties such as the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) – of former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif and Benazir Bhutto – and has a strength of nearly 163 in the lower house.

It needs a simple majority of 172 to prevail in the no-confidence vote.