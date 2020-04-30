Joint opposition delegation meets MQM-P leaders

The meeting between the opposition delegation and MQM-P leaders was held in the Parliament Lodges.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Amid rising political temperature in the country in the wake of no-confidence motion moved against Prime Minister Imran Khan, a joint opposition delegation called on Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s (MQM-P) leaders in Islamabad on Monday night, Dunya News reported.

According to sources, the meeting between the opposition delegation and MQM-P leaders Amir Khan, Waseem Akhtar and Amin-ul-Haq was held in the Parliament Lodges.

The opposition delegation comprised of Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) chairman Sardar Akhtar Mengal, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Ahsan Iqbal, Ayaz Sadiq, Rana Sanaullah and Khawaja Saad Rafiq and Pakistan People’s Party stalwarts Khursheed Shah and Suhail Anwar Sial.

Sources said that discussion was held on the current political situation in the country in the wake of the no-trust move against the Prime Minister Imran Khan tabled by opposition parties in the National Assembly.

