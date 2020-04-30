'Struggle will continue till the end of Fitna': Fazl

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Monday said that the struggle of his party will continue till the end of Fitna.

Addressing the media outside the Supreme Court (SC), the PDM Chief said that he has arrived for the first time in SC. He added that in his opinion, the government is illegal and he has no idea of how could the members of the incumbent government dare to appear before the public of country.

Criticizing the government, he further added that its each and every statement is filled with the contradictions. It has a history of contradiction.