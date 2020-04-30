Delaying no-trust NA session violation of constitution: Sherry Rehman

ISLAMABD (Dunya News) – Pakistan People’s Party leader Senator Sherry Rehman has said that National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has violated the constitution by delaying the summoning of no-trust NA session.

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has summoned the session of the National Assembly on March 25 at 11 am at the request of the opposition parties who filed a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan on March 8.

As per details, Senator Sherry Rehman said that constitution does not permit to delay National Assembly session on the basis of ‘renovation’. She further said that the government can not snatch the right of vote from parliamentarians. “Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan and the government should stop harassing assembly members,” Sherry Rehman warned.

Pakistan People’s Party leader Senator Sherry Rehman said that Prime Minister Imran Khan first blamed dissident PTI leaders, then threatened them and now he is engaged in begging their support.