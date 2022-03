Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the injured to hospital.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – At least four person were critically injured in a gas explosion in Guzri area of Clifton in Karachi on late Sunday night, Dunya News reported.

Dunya News has obtained the footage of the explosion in which it can be seen that a huge ball of flame rising after the explosion which resulted in burns wounds to four people.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the injured to hospital.