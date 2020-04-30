Minor girl crushed to death by dumper in Karachi

Rescue teams also reached the spot and shifted the dead body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – A four-year-old girl was killed after being struck by a rashly driven dumper in North Karachi area of Karachi on late Sunday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the minor girl was crossing the road in North Karachi Sector 5-D area when she was hit by a dumper, killing her on the spot. Residents of the area gathered at the spot and torched the dumper.

The angry residents also nabbed the driver of the truck and brutally tortured him after which he was handed over to police. Rescue teams also reached the spot and shifted the dead body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

