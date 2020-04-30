No other politician has as many offers of big posts as me Chaudhary Nisar Ali.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Amid the rising political temperature in the country, senior politician and former Interior Minister Chaudhary Nisar Ali on Sunday said that no other politicians has as many offers of big posts as him.

While addressing on an event in his constituency, Chaudhary Nisar Ali said that no politician has as many offers of big posts as I have. He further expressed that after remaining silent for four years, the time has come for him to speak up.

Further talking about his loyalty and devotion to public he mentioned that you will find no one calling me corrupt. He even stated that people would do anything for power like they are ready to carry other people’s shoes but he’s not one of them.

Chaudhary Nisar Ali also stated that besides him, his son is also there to serve the people.



