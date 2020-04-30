Rising oil prices are a challenge for Pakistan: IMF

Talks are underway with Pakistan on economic reforms, says IMF spokesperson.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Spokesperson for the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Gerry Rice on Saturday said that Pakistan’s economy is facing external challenges.

In an online news conference the IMF spokesperson said that discipline must be ensured and economic goals must be achieved.

Talking about the economic condition of Pakistan he said that the country’s economy is facing external challenges, adding that rising oil prices are a challenge for Pakistan.

He further added that as petrol becomes more expensive, food items can become more expensive and the rising food prices will further increase inflation.

While mentioning the talks with Pakistan he said that the sixth review with Pakistan was successfully concluded and one billion dollars were even released after it.

Talks are underway with Pakistan on economic reforms and they are moving in a positive direction, said Gerry Rice.

