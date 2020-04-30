Opposition assures not to influence OIC conference in any way

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The joint opposition on Saturday while welcoming the arrival of delegates for the upcoming OIC foreign minister’s conference assured not to influence the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) conference in any way.

According to the joint statement, the joint opposition whole heartedly welcomed the foreign ministers, delegates and other dignitaries from around the world to attend the 48th conference of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) council of Foreign Ministers being held in Pakistan.

It was further expressed in the statement that the leadership of opposition parties is grateful to hear about arrival of the distinguished guests and they have also admired their spirit and commitment.

The statement added that we look forward to welcoming the honorable personalities coming on 22nd and 23rd March 2022 in Islamabad, to consider the multifaceted issues facing the Islamic world including Afghanistan, Occupied Kashmir and Palestine.

On behave of the Pakistanis, the joint-opposition also ensured the foreign guests that the people of Pakistan will be delighted upon their visit. The opposition also declared that they will be making sure to provide a pleasant atmosphere in regard with the essentials of traditional charms and respect of hospitality.

We will do our best to create an atmosphere in which the distinguished guests pay full attention to their affairs, added the statement.

It was also stated that the joint-opposition has postponed its long march in respect of the arrival of esteemed guests and they have forbidden their workers to enter Islamabad before March 25.

Pakistan’s internal political situation and political turmoil will not be allowed to affect the OIC in any way. We hope that the stay of esteemed guests in Islamabad will be pleasant and they will return home with good memories, statement added.

Opposition threatens sit-in, disrupt OIC summit

Earlier today, the leadership of joint opposition while issuing a warning to Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser had said that the attack on Sindh House was an attack on Pakistan and this attack is a proof of the success of the no-confidence motion.

The meeting for the leaders of joint opposition ended at the residence of PML-N President and Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif. Former President Asif Ali Zardari, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, important issues related to the no-confidence motion were discussed in details.

Addressing a press conference flanked by other opposition leaders including PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, PDM chairman Maulana Fazlur Rehman, BNP chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal in Islamabad on Saturday, Shehbaz Sharif said that a tragic incident that took place in the Sindh House yesterday was condemnable.

The opposition leader said that the attack on Sindh House was an attack on Pakistan, adding that PM Imran has bulldozed democracy and was ready to cross all boundaries to remain in power. The allies themselves are saying that we cannot go to the constituencies because of PTI.

Shehbaz went on to say that inflation and unemployment have devastated the country and the lawmakers cannot even go to their respective constituencies. He also accused the PTI government of doing horse-trading in Balochistan and Senate elections.

“We want to exercise our right by following the path of constitution and law,” he said and warned the speaker to play his constitutional role.

Chiding the NA Speaker younger Sharif said, "Don’t let democracy derail, otherwise neither history nor the people of Pakistan would forgive you."