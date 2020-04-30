Hopefully Bilawal Bhutto will not sabotage OIC conference: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

talking about it he said that they will tackle the no-confidence motion in a democratic manner.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Federal Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday while responding to Bilawal Bhutto’s statement said that hopefully they will not become Indian tools and will not sabotage the conference.

While talking on a private TV channel, Shah Mahmood Qureshi expressed that Bilawal Bhutto made an ignorant and perplexing statement. According to the Foreign Minister if the opposition has the required numbers then they should have been in panic but the opposition is the one who seem panicked.

Further talking about it he said that they will tackle the no-confidence motion in a political and democratic manner.

We do not want confrontation at all and we will not stand in the way of any member of parliament, added Foreign Minister.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi further stated that they will try to persuade the deviant members, as a democratic move is their priority instead of clash and forcing anyone, adding that the Assembly Member’s right to vote will not be violated.

Talking about the OIC conference, the Foreign Minister also said that the no-confidence motion came later, but the OIC conference has already been scheduled.

He further updated on the conference that the guest have started to reach and the Foreign Ministers are arriving. In such an important hour Bilawal Bhutto’s making such statements, he went on saying.

He requested the opposition to not play as a tool of India and do not make any attempts to disturb the OIC Conference. As according to the Foreign Minister India wants to sabotage the conference.

While suggesting that the opposition should review its decision he mentioned that on the one hand Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman postponed his long march for OIC meeting but on the other hand they are going to hold sit-in, it is immaturity and ignorance.

Let their elders explain to them, this is not a matter of government but of state and national reputation, said Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

