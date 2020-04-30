ECP slaps Rs 50,000 fine on PM Imran for violating code of conduct

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday slapped a fine of Rs 50,000 on Prime Minister Imran Khan for holding a public gathering in Lower Dir, Dunya News reported.

The fine on PM Imran Khan was imposed by District Monitoring Officer Lower Dir. The decision to impose the fine states that the Prime Minister did not appear in person or through counsel despite being summoned.

The Prime Minister can file an appeal in the Election Commission against the decision within three days. In case of repeated violation, the case will be forwarded to ECP for further action.

According to the new code of conduct of the Election Commission, no public office holder can visit the election districts. The second phase of local body elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is scheduled for March 31.

