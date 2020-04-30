No-trust motion: Majority of Tareen group in favour to support opposition

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Amid high political temperature in the country after opposition submitted no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, majority of Tareen group members have recommended to side with the opposition

According to sources, an important consultative meeting of Tareen group was held in Lahore on Friday which was also attended by Jahangir Tareen through video link. Tareen group also briefed Jahangir Tareen on the current political situation while the current political situation was reviewed in the meeting.

The meeting also reviewed changing political scenario after the meeting of Hamza Shahbaz and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi with the group members while majority of Tareen group members have recommended joining hands with the opposition.

Sources further informed that the majority Tareen group members said during the meeting that in the current political situation they cannot go along with the government.

The members of the group deliberated on various recommendations but gave authority to Jahangir Khan Tareen to make the final decision.

