Shab-e-Barat observed across the country with religious fervor

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Shab-e-Barat, the night of reverence, fervour and divine blessings for Muslims was observed across the country on the night falling between Friday and Saturday.

Also known as the night of blessings, Shab-e-Barat is observed by Muslims on the night between 14 and 15 Shaa’ban. It is regarded as a night of forgiveness and when the fortunes for the coming year are decided.

Faithful gathered at mosques houses after Isha to offer special prayers that continued till Fajr. Special prayers were offered for eradication of coronavirus from the country and welfare of the motherland.

Ulema and religious scholars in their sermons highlighted the true teachings of Islam while different gatherings and Mahafil-e-Naat were arranged to mark the holy night.

The houses, streets and especially mosques were decorated with colourful pennants and buntings. Special security arrangements had been made for peaceful observance of the Shab-e-Barat throughout the country.

