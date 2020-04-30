PM apologizes to people of Kurram for not attending public meeting

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan could not attend the Kurram meeting due to inclement weather and he apologized to the people of Kurram.

According to details, the Prime Minister could not attend the meeting in Kurram tribal district due to bad weather and his helicopter returned from the mid way.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said in a video message that he apologized to the people of Kurram and could not attend the meeting due to bad weather.

He further said that the people of Kurram should participate in the local body elections and use their votes. PM went on to ensure that he would soon get back to the people of Kurram.

On this occasion, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was also accompanying the PM.