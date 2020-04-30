Bilawal challenges PM to establish governor rule in Sindh

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday challenged PM Imran Khan to establish governor rule in Sindh.
According to details, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has reacted to the proposal of imposing governor s rule in Sindh by sharing a poem.
Bilawal has shared a video of a poem on Twitter on which he posted the title ‘Let s impose the governor rule’.
— BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) March 17, 2022
Complete poem shared by Chairman PP Bilawal Bhutto is written below:
Let s impose the governor rule
Not tomorrow but today
Which is going on all over Pakistan
They also dance in Sindh
Let s impose the governor rule
Breaking every promise, boasting of every lie
Such a custom is practiced in the streets of Qalandar
Let s impose the governor rule
Since when have I been standing with this desire in my heart
Captain s slogans are echoed on Sukkur Barrage
Let s impose the governor rule
What kind of democracy, where is the vote bank?
Treat the thumb with the finger
Let s impose the governor rule
Incompetent, failed, mischievous Sindh government
Protests from a few beleaguered people
Let s impose the governor rule
Go message some anchors
The government is completely crippled
Let s impose the governor rule
Who neither feared the bomb nor bowed to the gallows
Test the temperament of such cells
Let s impose the governor rule
Our name will now be on the board of ministries
Whatever the price, they register
Let s impose the governor rule
Let s impose the governor rule
Let s impose the governor rule
— BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) March 18, 2022
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, while tagging Prime Minister Imran Khan on social networking site Twitter, wrote that if you have the courage, then show it by imposing governor s rule. He added that rather than imposing it tomorrow, do impose it today. We all will come to Islamabad and answer you.