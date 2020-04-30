Pakistan Bar Council has condemned the statement of Sheikh Rashid about implementing Governor Rule

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Bar Council on Friday has condemned the statement of Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed about imposition of the governor rule in Sindh.

The Pakistan Bar Council expressed concern that if the governor rule is implemented, it might cause anarchy in the country. The Council further stated that Governor rule will harm the democratic system of the country.

The people of Pakistan along with the lawyer community will go to any lengths to stop this undemocratic act, the Pakistan Bar Council said.

It merits mention here that amid high political temperature in the country, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that he has suggested Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan to impose Governor rule in Sindh.

Talking to media in Islamabad, he said, “I have advised PM Imran Khan to impose governor rule for the way the money has been used indiscriminately to buy the conscience of the people.”

The minister said that trading the conscience of the people with money was a conspiracy against democracy.

Rashid went on to say, “No action would be taken at the Sindh House, adding that the people who went to Sindh House against the government have been exposed.”