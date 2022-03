ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan presided an important session at Bani Gala, Dunya News reported on Friday.

As per details, senior leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and federal ministers attended the session. Current political situation came under discussion during the session.

During the session, discussion was held regarding adopting legal action against dissident assembly members. Government’s future course of action also came under discussion during the session.