Violation of code of conduct: IHC denies suspension of notice issued to PM

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Hearing of petition related to violation of code of conduct by Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan and ministers during election campaign held here on Friday.

According to details, lawyer of PM Imran Khan urged Islamabad High Court to suspend the notice issued to the prime minister for violation of code of conduct. Islamabad High Court Judge Justice Amir Farooq denied immediate suspension of notice and stated that stay order can not be issued without listening Election Commission.

